Pepe's Fireside Frens - Episode 7

VECTOR and Paul break down the symbolism in The Vatican related to the octagon. This is a riveting show and one you won't want to miss. Please support us by liking, subscribing and donating to keep the show running. Please tell your friends and family about our work. Thanks. WWG1WGA!



P.S. - Hi... Did you notice the 'anomaly' in today's show? > 5 X 8 does not = 32... it = 40. And 40 = 4 as zero does NOT exist. And 4 is made up of 1 and 3 essentially [esoterically] (or 2 and 2 otherwise as the only other possible combination apart from 1111 of course). Back to 5 and 8. > 5 + 8 = 13, which = 1 and 3 (or 4 which also = M (the 13th letter or 4 as 1 + 3 = 4) also this = I V I (the M broken up), and therefore seven (VII or IVI rearranged), as discussed today on the show. I thought the chat would notice, but NOBODY noticed. We will bring it up in the next show. I am making a point here.



This is The Isisian Code.