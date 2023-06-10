Create New Account
"Military Readiness" - A View Thru the Lens of a Military Pilot
A follow-up to the Senate Armed Services Committee Hearings....so many disappointed in the testimony provided by top military leaders. Here's a view shared by many. Thank you to Lt. Colonel Darin Gaub for allowing us to showcase this. Prayers to all the families, friends and colleagues of the great brave pilots who were lost in the recent helicopter crashes. You are our hero's and will never be forgotten.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsmilitaryvariety show

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
