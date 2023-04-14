Dream of Warning about the Rapture and Christ

Salvation Prayer:
I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.
Well,
when you think the road i clear the Holy Spirit puts up a blockage
and now you have something to talk about. This dream and a revelation
that Kristi received is something to stop and look.
Our
website is https://www.a-c-t-s.net
https://www.youtube.com/@manchildministries/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@pastorjameskaddis/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@SupernaturalByDesign/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@endtimedreamvision2897/videos
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
https://www.youtube.com/@drbarryawe5372/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@GodAMinuteGoJesusGo/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@sarastarchild3654/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos
