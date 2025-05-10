A Vibrant Spring Garden: Planting New Crops & Local Plant Shop Haul!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I did some weekly maintenance all around the garden. And I’ve planted a new crop of cucumbers, okra, basil and edamame-soy beans. I prepped and froze the recently-harvested Swiss chard. Then I went out and picked up a few things at the garden center. And I also bought some plant starts from a nice woman at a local plant shop. There’s so much to see in this week’s episode, so… please enjoy!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll