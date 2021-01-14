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Desiderata By Les Crane
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30 views • January 14, 2021
Desiderata By Max Ehrmann
Go placidly amid the noise and haste,
and remember what peace there may be in silence.
As far as possible without surrender
be on good terms with all persons.
Speak your truth quietly and clearly...
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
Go placidly amid the noise and haste,
and remember what peace there may be in silence.
As far as possible without surrender
be on good terms with all persons.
Speak your truth quietly and clearly...
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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