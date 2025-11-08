BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pure Religion or are You Just Faking it?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
41 followers
38 views • 1 day ago

Pure Religion


James 1:26-27 If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridles not his tongue, but deceives his own heart, this man's religion is vain. 27 Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.


James hits on three things in this passage to check to see how you are doing in your walk with The Lord


  1. Do You think with your mouth wide open; Do You think before you speak?

Think, Does it need to be said? We need to pray for so and so?


  1. Giving; Are You giving to advance the Kingdom of God and are You giving to help those in need?

I’m not talking about Tithing, in the New Testament, the “Age of Grace”, we are to give as God lays on our heart.


James lays down one specific area in giving, to help those in need.


Has anything from the world rubbed off on You? People, places, things


