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"It Will Happen Sooner Than We Think"
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1763 views • February 02, 2021
"It Will Happen Sooner Than We Think"
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
QUOTE ,, Submitting to censorship is to enter the seductive world of 'The Giver': the world where there are no bad words and no bad deeds. But it is also the world where choice has been taken away and reality distorted. And that is the most dangerous world of all. Lois Lowry
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uav1I7c_YHbJZa1Tc1Cnw
QUOTE ,, Submitting to censorship is to enter the seductive world of 'The Giver': the world where there are no bad words and no bad deeds. But it is also the world where choice has been taken away and reality distorted. And that is the most dangerous world of all. Lois Lowry
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