Abp. Viganò: LifeSiteNews fights back against the errors and lies of the Deep State

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In a special message delivered to attendees of LifeSite’s 25th Anniversary Gala, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò described LifeSiteNews as “an oasis in which many souls have found refreshment after being abandoned to their own devices by civil and religious authority.” Speaking of how “truth” is persecuted so widely in modern society, the archbishop highlighted the importance of confronting “the muddle of errors and lies that afflict the world both in social and political questions as well as in religious and spiritual ones.”
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