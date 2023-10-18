In the morning report, the IDF publishes footage of its night attacks on military targets in the Gaza Strip, announcing the liquidation of Muhammad Alwadia, the commander of the anti-tank system of the Gaza Brigade and Akram Hijaz
Also:
Israeli fighter jets bombed a residential complex in Hamad, a suburb of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.
