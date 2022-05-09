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The 2nd Coming on the Day of Atonement...and a potential rapture date for 2022! (Pt 2)
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
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154 views • May 09, 2022
It's 2022 and we're hearing of 'wars and rumors of wars'. God knows the 'end from the beginning' and we know how our story will end! Can we use the information God has provided in His Word about the Day of Atonement to calculate a potential rapture date?

If you haven't already watched part one of this series, here's the link: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U (Watching the entirety of both videos is strongly encouraged.)

Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aiFGWLTVZ_hOTroUA62nC0xNwzMu3Ytw/view?usp=sharing

Is there really a 7 year ‘tribulation’? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FE1bxxeNXjs

Revelation 12 Sign video (in less than 5 minutes): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jYgoX4NL7g

Revelation in Chronological Order: https://youtu.be/7pnUX1CQILQ

Jesus in Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9CbQ1xSPDk&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW9Ulq0ZBkdhpfZSOjPCmGVK

The Messiah in Daniel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4

“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl

Fig Tree Prophecy video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXmKMILfLTg&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW9nDa2DycYKa_gNAixe4jbm
Keywords
raptureend timesrevelationeschatologyday of atonementbrenda welter
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