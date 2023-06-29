Happy New Day Inspirational Message 6.29.23!

Today’s message signifies the importance of our relationship with having more exuberance in doing our Super Power of Dreaming! We are being too nonchalant. We need to realize the importance the power of Dreaming and the intensity level in which we do it. Watch the short video. Please, enlighten others by sharing!
Enjoy my transformational meditations:
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.