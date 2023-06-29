Happy New Day Inspirational Message 6.29.23!

Today’s message signifies the importance of our relationship with having more exuberance in doing our Super Power of Dreaming! We are being too nonchalant. We need to realize the importance the power of Dreaming and the intensity level in which we do it. Watch the short video. Please, enlighten others by sharing!





Enjoy my transformational meditations:

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak





My website: https://robertnovak.com/





Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/