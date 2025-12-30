Attack on Putin’s residence likely underway during Zelensky’s Mar-a-Lago meeting - Larry Johnson told Mario Nawfal

Attack on Putin’s residence likely underway during Zelensky’s Mar-a-Lago meeting — ex-CIA officer

💬 “I think that if I was them, I would take the Oreshnik and I would wipe out the SBU headquarters in Kiev. Just take it out, eliminate it," former CIA officer Larry Johnson told Mario Nawfal.

Johnson also explained that Russian retaliation may shed light on who was behind the attack on Putin's residence.