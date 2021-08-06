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VAX ADVERSE REACTIONS! Dr. Nicole - boots on the ground - you need to know about the reactions! Share this story!
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750 views • August 06, 2021
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
OUR NEGATIVE REACTIONS
NEED POSITIVE ACTIONS.
WHO WE ARE:
• We are a large and ever growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).
• We are pro-vaccine, pro-science and were excited for the opportunity to be vaccinated and to do our part in helping to end the pandemic.
• We are completely independent of any other organization.
OUR NEGATIVE REACTIONS
NEED POSITIVE ACTIONS.
WHO WE ARE:
• We are a large and ever growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).
• We are pro-vaccine, pro-science and were excited for the opportunity to be vaccinated and to do our part in helping to end the pandemic.
• We are completely independent of any other organization.
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