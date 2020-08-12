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The David Knight Show (12August20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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25 views • August 12, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by timecode:
— 00:05:02 The sickness we should worry about in schools is evident in the social media posting of an English teacher concerned that parents will see what he’s teaching their children

— 00:14:25 Fauci skeptic & REAL scientist, Scott Atlas is joining Trump’s COVID advisors

— 00:29:27 125,000 cruise ship crew members have been shuffled from ship to ship for months. Their experience DEBUNKS Fauci/NIH/CDC lying statistics

— 00:41:51 Laura Loomer experiences a NEW form of censorship and election interference from ISP Comcast. Will anything be done about it?

— 00:51:18 John McAfee shows Victoria Secret how to survive the plandemic and Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen shows how to lose and election by pandering to BLM

— 00:55:48 Another disable child attacked for not being able to wear a mask - kicked off Southwest Air flight

— 01:11:44 Gates talks about his communications with Trump about vaccines and what Gates demands to see with testing

— 01:25:06 MLB surveillance contract proves there will be no end to mask mandates

— 01:35:45 Doctors lay out plan to punish people who refuse to get vaccinated

— 01:45:59 Kamala Harris — the BEST pick for Trump as seen by her Rise & Fall

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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