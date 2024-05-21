Create New Account
Jordan Peterson: Will He Ever Convert to the Catholic Faith?
JordanFR. Charles Murr reacts to the recent Jordan Peterson interview regarding his wife’s conversion to the Catholic faith — and whether he himself would ever consider converting too. Fr. Murr says that certain people, like Jordan Peterson, do not react well to pushing or pulling at such profound questions. What is the best way to draw someone like Jordan Peterson to the Catholic Faith, and will Jordan Peterson ever become Catholic? Peterson: Will He Ever Convert to the Catholic Faith?

jordan petersoncatholic faithwill he ever convert to the

