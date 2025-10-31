Obamacare: A Marxist-Progressive Scam That Enriched Cronies & Impoverished Patients

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fifteen years after Obamacare’s passage, the reality has finally caught up with the promise. The Affordable Care Act—sold as compassionate reform—has devolved into a profit pipeline for insurance conglomerates and Big Pharma while crushing ordinary Americans under soaring premiums, shrinking networks, and impossible deductibles. What was supposed to “make healthcare affordable” now leaves families bankrupt and waiting months for basic appointments. Meanwhile, stockholders at UnitedHealth and Anthem pocket record gains as rural hospitals shutter and patients ration insulin. The utopian pitch of universal coverage has metastasized into bureaucratic misery—an industry cartel masquerading as policy. As 2026 rate hikes loom as high as 40 percent, Americans face a grim truth: Obamacare didn’t fix healthcare. It nationalized the scam and socialized the suffering.
