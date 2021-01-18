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Instant Pot© Chicken and Potato Fried Rice | Side Dish Recipes
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49 views • January 18, 2021
Instant Pot© Chicken and Potato Fried Rice | Side Dish Recipes
By: Allmade Recipes
The unique thing about this recipe that it is made out of chicken strips, potatoes, and goya pigeon peas, and tastes REALLY good.
Our Website: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/
Subscribe so you don't miss any tasty recipes! ➤ https://bit.ly/3mCk9dH
_____________________________________________________
By: Allmade Recipes
The unique thing about this recipe that it is made out of chicken strips, potatoes, and goya pigeon peas, and tastes REALLY good.
Our Website: https://www.allmaderecipes.com/
Subscribe so you don't miss any tasty recipes! ➤ https://bit.ly/3mCk9dH
_____________________________________________________
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