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I'll make this easy:
1) Climate science is the result of bias, uncertainty, questionable data- and it can’t account for the past or the future.
2) You account for it with volcanoes and the sun, and you understand it with the geomagnetic and geoelectric systems of earth.
3) Even if these weren’t true, the trends are STILL GOING TO TRIGGER COLD.
4) If they use modern climate models, and don’t fully account for space weather, volcanos, and electromagnetic forcing, they have nothing.
5) This is when they will begin to attack the video, the channel, and me… and you’ve won.
CLIMATE FORCING Playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcqdt3LK6d66tMreI4gqIC-
RESPONSE TO ALL DETRACTORS: https://youtu.be/aHBDF_3Dk_k
I showed only a TINY fraction of the literature. Find hundreds of relevant papers here in the bibliography: https://spaceweathernews.com/publications/
Climate Science Destroyed In 8 Minutes