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The Economic Crash Is Underway w Lynette Zang LIVE
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90 views • September 08, 2022

RICE TVx


Streamed live on Sep 6,

2022 #LynetteZang #EconomicCrash #Inflation Rice Report: The Economic Crash Is Underway w Lynette Zang LIVE. On this episode, I will be joined once again by Lynette Zang aka DataGirl. LZ is the Chief Market Analyst for ITM Trading. LZ has been helping as many people as she can to survive and thrive the inevitable collapse of the financial system. Her motto/manra is: Wealth, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, Shelter. I want to get her thoughts on Biden's EO 14067 regarding CBDCs/Digital Assets, the Federal Reserve, FedNow, Jackson Hole, Interest Rates, and how macro economics & geopolitical events are effecting our current events. Lynette Zang/ITM Trading Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLioKgcTiIcMmxcNYnxemXAYE6QVV-PE4v

Links: ITM https://www.itmtrading.com/ https://www.youtube.com/c/itmtrading https://twitter.com/ITMTrading Beyond Gold & Silver 
https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver  LZ https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Articles from Livestream: https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/T... https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-r... https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fednow... https://www.iso20022.org https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2SL https://www.occ.gov/publications-and-... ------------------------------------------------- Website: https://www.ricetvx.com (sign up for my mailing list) Social Media Links: https://linktr.ee/ricecrypto Join my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ricetvx Rice TVx2 (YouTube Back-Up Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-w... Email: [email protected] --------------------------- To Support and/or Contribute to this channel: PayPal: Paypal.me/Rice69 --- Cash App: $ricecrypto --- Crypto: https://cointr.ee/ricetvx --------------------------- Other ways to SUPPORT the channel: Get a FREE Half Oz of Silver: Visit Moneymetals.com, be a 1st time buyer, purchase a minimum of $100, and use the promo code RICE -------------------------- I have partnered up with MY PATRIOT SUPPLY & you can now save $$$ using my referral link: www.prepwithrice.com Get Special Pricing on Food Kits. Food is FREEDOM! Declare your independence with meals that last up to 25 years. Be your OWN safety net when the peanut butter hits the fan. SAVE $150 on Each 3-Month Emergency Food Kit You Purchase -------------------------- Rice Approved (BITCOIN & CRYPTO related links for education, buy/sell, trade, & more): https://linktr.ee/riceapproved --------------------------- Rice TVx Telegram Community Group: https://t.me/joinchat/28fH6ndQbtZlNGQx --------------------------- Podcast links: https://anchor.fm/riceradio https://open.spotify.com/show/4dlmauV... --------------------------- BACK UP CHANNEL: LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@ricecrypto:2 Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ricecrypto:2 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/ricetvx/ --------------------------- Show Sponsors: BitSwap DEX: (website) http://bitswapdex.com/ (DEX Aggregator) https://bitswapdex.io/ = Monarch Wallet: https://monarchwallet.com/ Interview w/ Robert Beadles: https://youtu.be/AcLseFq_H3Q Monarch Review: https://youtu.be/xbz9qZMH5vY = Presearch: Get paid for your searches using this platform: https://www.presearch.org/signup?rid=... Interview w/ Colin Pape: https://youtu.be/AC3EAfwLPdY Presearch Review: https://youtu.be/I-1uHfgJM_o --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- (Disclaimer: All information found here, including any ideas, opinions, suggestions, etc., are for informational, educational, and/or promotional purposes only & should not be construed as investment, legal, or medical advice. I am not a qualified licensed investment advisor, not an attorney or practice law of any sort, nor am I a doctor or scientist. I will not & cannot be held liable for any actions you take because of anything you view or read here. I do not recommend any investment, legal, or medical advice on this channel. Do your own research. Watch and/or invest at your own risk.)

Keywords
currencyinflationlynette zanglynettezangeconomiccrashthe economic crash
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