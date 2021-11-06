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MK Ultra: Was Jill (Jacobs) Biden Selected at an Early Age to Become Sleepy Joe's Future Handler?
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193 views • November 06, 2021
More and more people are starting to see that Jill Biden is running Joe Biden's daily life. Many people also feel that she is in charge and may be the one working with Obama's old administration in laying out Joe Biden's hardline socialist agenda. Either way it certainly looks like Jill Biden (who had her maiden name changed by her father was destined to become Joe Biden's 'full-time' handler.
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