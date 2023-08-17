Ukrainian air defenses failed to shoot down Russian Geran drones in the port of Reni

Ukrainian air defense systems failed to shoot down an attack by Russian Geran drone on the port of Reni in Odessa region. It appears that only a high caliber machine gun was used and missing completely to shoot down the drone resulting in an explosion destroying the oil depot and grain warehouse. Ukrainian military hid American Humvees in a grain warehouse.
