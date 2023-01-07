Let's Talk Torah - Vayechi | Friday Fellowship

Join James & Leigh Caruthers with Robert & Chelle Wagner for our weekly discussion on the Torah portion Vayechi (And he lived) Genesis 47:28-50:26. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

1.6.23

Mass Anthem - Because He Lives | https://youtu.be/c3tQcFdSII8

Please subscribe to both our channels

@HeartoftheTribes

@betweentheriverandtheravens

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co



