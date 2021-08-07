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WHO'S RULING YOUR TEMPLE
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20 views • August 07, 2021
WHO'S RULING YOUR TEMPLE? IS IT CHRIST OR SATAN?
Acts 2:38
1 Corinthians 3:16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?
1 Corinthians 3:17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
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https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
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Music: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
Genre: chill
Music in this video
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Song
Upon Reflection Slow
Artist
Steve Oxen
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Fesliyan Studios); HAAWK Publishing
Acts 2:38
1 Corinthians 3:16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?
1 Corinthians 3:17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.
Other channels of videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
Royalty free music, no copyright, Free to use non commercial
Music to use under YouTube video’s
Music: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/
Genre: chill
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Upon Reflection Slow
Artist
Steve Oxen
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Fesliyan Studios); HAAWK Publishing
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