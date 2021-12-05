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Best & Taylor Flash Intel Update (5/12/2021): World In Chaos — Single-Chip System Jab— and MUCH MORE!
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90 views • May 13, 2021
Israeli War Escalating, Syria, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Earth Changes, Revolution, UFO/Alien Arrival
Reports coming out of Israel indicate a major confrontation and full war is on – but is this the start of Isaiah 17 or just another flare up? The timelines appear to indicate the world may be going into full chaos and WAR and out of all of this will bring in ANTICHRIST and his new world order. That means that the ARRIVAL may also be close at hand as well and the Church Age is now closing down. Then we have Daniel 8 and Ezekiel 38-39 to look forward to and the final taking of America. On top of the chaos of humanity, we have Earth Changes and solar anomalies. Frequencies and changing as well causing major mental problems. Calls for revolution here in America coming from retired flag officers as they claim America is lost if Americans do not rise up to bring this communist coup down. The gas shortages continue and are getting worse… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Reports coming out of Israel indicate a major confrontation and full war is on – but is this the start of Isaiah 17 or just another flare up? The timelines appear to indicate the world may be going into full chaos and WAR and out of all of this will bring in ANTICHRIST and his new world order. That means that the ARRIVAL may also be close at hand as well and the Church Age is now closing down. Then we have Daniel 8 and Ezekiel 38-39 to look forward to and the final taking of America. On top of the chaos of humanity, we have Earth Changes and solar anomalies. Frequencies and changing as well causing major mental problems. Calls for revolution here in America coming from retired flag officers as they claim America is lost if Americans do not rise up to bring this communist coup down. The gas shortages continue and are getting worse… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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