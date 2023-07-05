NWO | Ep. 543 They want to destroy us because they hate God 06-29-2023

Sponsors:

Mike Lindell ‘s

My Pillows

# 800-976-9429

Use Promo: APCOSHOW

https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow

Check out the store!!!

# 800-966-1472

https://mystore.com/apcoshow

MEEHANMD

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!

Functional & Preventative

Medicine Practitioners

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off

www.MeehanMD.com

QE Strong

pain relief for you and your pet

Promo : APCOSHOW

https://qestrong.com/

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com

Epoch Times

To subscribe to Epoch Times use Promo: APCOSHOW for Discount of $1 the first month and only $77 a year from regular price of $99

www.TheEpochTimes.com

Welcome to Various Aspects of Dr. Stella: get your covid19 treatment

http://drstellamd.com/

ReAwaken America Tour

Hosted by Clay Clark & Gen. Mike Flynn

(918)-851-0102 Use promo

Code: APCOSHOW for 10% discount

www.timetofreeamerica.com

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5525436.d8412f

music: AWPC Choir "Way Maker"

& David Derrick “Be Apostolic”

Find us here:

ApostolicconservativesTV.com

Frank Speech

Apostolic Conservatives Show

https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives

Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216

Fox Hole

https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929

#TruthSocial

https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones

Telegram

https://t.me/ApostolicConservati

#Getter

https://gettr.com/user/

apostolicshow

Please support:

Cash App: $apostolicconserv

Source links:

Babylon Bee: Terrorist at the border

https://youtu.be/YDDhTqDC9kc

Biden Whistle Blower

https://t.me/kagbabe/12538 c

Lordstown bankruotcy

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/electric-truck-company-touted-trump-incredible-concept-files-bankruptcy?fbclid=IwAR3VxUadQg28iHPmHzVr66v3i-NB4mu1MOiJK7JlgrgzMm92ZZ6gv_mInFQ_aem_AeH8X_6n6Xwg2ZSdLMQqPKCZX9QR9FwIWqvLoKtSuBCe7OpJ7-o5Nv92E2fkLvKAZEU&mibextid=Zxz2cZ

Republicans on the right side of history

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtzotnEAlDK/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Network of NGOs

https://www.theepochtimes.com/shocking-71-of-illegal-aliens-sent-to-republican-congressional-districts-by-ngos-facts-matter_5362725.html

Vid: Comedian with Trump Documents https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrtbWFzAfk6/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Vid: OMG Okeefe fallowing the money

https://t.me/ArizonaConservatives/5419

AOC gets booed off stage

https://fb.watch/ltlNXc1Ml2/?mibextid=YCRy0i

Over 60% think 2024 election cheating will take place

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/huge-66-americans-two-thirds-believe-2024-presidential/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=huge-66-americans-two-thirds-believe-2024-presidential

Most of dying were from the unvaccinated

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct30k_DAjax/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Epstein pics revealed

https://nypost-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/nypost.com/2023/06/27/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-blamed-on-jail-guard-negligence-and-misconduct-justice-department-watchdog/amp/

Cruz urges House to investigate impeaching Biden

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/cruz-urges-house-investigate-impeaching-biden-over-direct-evidence-he-abused?fbclid=IwAR08wfDBWI7c3LVRVAArgJx9jQZT3yWBG3dN1AxERZ4DoMoE947W_s5M_cM_aem_AZgPHaZR4IBIXorozeEoKdv5KPsLpqqHILckwo22Z_9ClnSqmLbEAN08fsKgaNdI_ng&mibextid=Zxz2cZ