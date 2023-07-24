Eric Genuis - Caprice Con Fuoco - violinist Alena Merimee

48trx1Eric Genuis - "Caprice Con Fuoco" - violinist Alena Merimee





Aug 2, 2010





ERIC GENUIS: "CONCERT OF HOPE" 2/26/10





(Please allow some time to load when viewed in HD)





Hello friends. This is the 1st clip of this exciting concert earlier this year, and this is a truly extraordinary performance by Alena Merimee. Alena is 17 years old and is performing a piece I composed called 'Caprice Con Fuoco'. She is sensational.





Her father, and great friend of mine, is William Merimee. You can see clips of William on youtube.





This piece is also recorded on my CD 'Fantasias For Violin And Piano' - available at ericgenuis.com

Look for more wonderful clips here from this exciting concert evening.





My very best to you,

Eric Genuis





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Opl1iRJUro