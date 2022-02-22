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Ottawa Police Chief didn't know one of his officers shot our reporter Alexa Lavoie point blank
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230 views • February 22, 2022
Rebel News.
Rebel's David Menzies asks Interim Police Chief why one of his officers shot Alexa Lavoie point blank with a riot control gun:
"I'm unfamiliar with the incident...vast majority of our members have been extremely professional"
Support her legal fight at http://StandWithAlexa.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvin1i-ottawa-police-chief-didnt-know-one-of-his-officers-shot-our-reporter-alexa-.html
Rebel's David Menzies asks Interim Police Chief why one of his officers shot Alexa Lavoie point blank with a riot control gun:
"I'm unfamiliar with the incident...vast majority of our members have been extremely professional"
Support her legal fight at http://StandWithAlexa.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvin1i-ottawa-police-chief-didnt-know-one-of-his-officers-shot-our-reporter-alexa-.html
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