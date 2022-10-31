Dems Newest False Flag Is Failing

On the Fringe
October 31, 2022
Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver > www.DRSLikesGold.com <
ROOT Brands (Healthy Choices for Healthy Living): https://therootbrands.com/danradiostyle
My Pillow and My Store:
https://www.mypillow.com/otf
https://mystore.com/otf
Promo code at check out: OTF
If you prefer to talk to a human: 1-800-654-4398
Help keep yourself healthy. ZStack - https://zstacklife.com/?ref=DANRADIOSTYLE Coupon Code: DANRADIOSTYLE
A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)
MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr
Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM
Deep state is failing and we are seeing evidence all over the place. It is time for all of us to dig in our heals and push hard this last week plus. They will try more crazy, be ready and be prepared.
Merchandise:
On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Veue3EIvtAcQ/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.