California to Strip Doctors of Medical Licenses for Daring to Speak their Minds - Muzzle Them!!

California Democrats are about to pass bill #AB2098 allowing them to strip doctors of their hard earned medical licenses for daring to a differ with the bureaucratic opinions of those in charge. It is merely woke ideology, Marxism, trying to exert control over the professional class. Imagine if no one has been able to speak out against the ills of the Covid vaccine, or question them. All it does is extend the power of Big Pharma corrupting influence, deprive California of doctors who will certainly move away, and destroy our first amendment. #censorship #california #bigpharma



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