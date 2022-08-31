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California to Strip Doctors of Medical Licenses for Daring to Speak their Minds - Muzzle Them!!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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98 views • August 31, 2022

California Democrats are about to pass bill #AB2098 allowing them to strip doctors of their hard earned medical licenses for daring to a differ with the bureaucratic opinions of those in charge. It is merely woke ideology, Marxism, trying to exert control over the professional class. Imagine if no one has been able to speak out against the ills of the Covid vaccine, or question them. All it does is extend the power of Big Pharma corrupting influence, deprive California of doctors who will certainly move away, and destroy our first amendment. #censorship #california #bigpharma

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californiabig pharmacensorshipprogressivescorruptionbill of rightsfirst amendmentwokegavin newsomviolationgeorge washingtoncalifornia democratscovidcalifornia doctorscovid vaccineleaving californiacalifornia exitusbig pharma corruptionmedical censorshipwokismab 2098leechesquestion status quoability to speakdestruction of california
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy