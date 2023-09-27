I Changed My Mind...Weapons And Defensive Skills Are Of Utmost Importance And Here Is Why



The kidnapping/rape/torture and murder of children is becoming a greater problem every day. The Bible commands that we help someone in distress. Now is the time to get armed and get trained up for when this growing evil comes out into the open. Concealable handguns, combat handguns, defensive rifles, shotguns and long range rifles are the main categories of firearms for defensive purposes. Link to LTC Steven Murray podcast: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/ Link to page about grid down sanitation: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/the-never-ending-problem-of-human-waste-field-hygiene-and-sanitation-part-three-by-liquoredrabbit/ Link about autonomous drones: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/this-new-autonomous-drone-for-cops-can-track-you-in-the-dark/ Link about SEC tracking your trades: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/09/the-sec-is-spying-on-all-your-trades-linking-them-to-your-ssn-and-sharing-the-data-with-3000-agencies/ THE KEY TO RESISTANCE IS RESILIENCE!!!