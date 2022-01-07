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The Highwire -Follow the Money w/ AJ DePriest from Tn Liberty Network
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336 views • January 07, 2022
Del Bigtree interviews AJ DePriest from Tn Liberty Network on the money trail their group of 28 found within the funding for schools & hospitals.
This kind of funding is going on in
every state. Start researching and find out the numbers for your state and hold your elected officials, schools boards and hospitals accountable.
Episode 249, “Breaking Mass Psychosis”. 01/06/22
This kind of funding is going on in
every state. Start researching and find out the numbers for your state and hold your elected officials, schools boards and hospitals accountable.
Episode 249, “Breaking Mass Psychosis”. 01/06/22
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