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5/4/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The recent rampage of the virus was caused by the COVID vaccines and the shedding of the spike proteins in these vaccines. After the Yuda Palace Hotel was snatched by the CCP, it hasn’t brought them any profit as they are unable to run the business, literally making Yuda a bomb for the CCP. The implementation of the lockdown and zero-COVID policy in Henan will lead to catastrophic consequences