Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING Do Not Drink ALKALINE WATER When Taking TURPENTINE!
106 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


USA, UK & Worldwide Suppliers For The Ionic Mineral's & Water Distillers Are Linked Below:

(USA) Megahome Water Distiller, Stainless and White, Glass Jug - http://amzn.to/2wwgQix

Megahome Water Distiller, Stainless and Black, Glass Jug - http://amzn.to/2w5cPjK

Ionic Trace Minerals - https://amzn.to/3gh5sgl


(UK) Megahome Water Distiller, Stainless and White, Glass Jug - https://amzn.to/2QEMjoH

Megahome Water Distiller, Stainless and Black, Glass Jug - http://amzn.to/2iK9q5m

Ionic Minerals - https://amzn.to/3qMgn58


(Worldwide) H20 Labs Water Distiller - https://ebay.to/2SjBOJk

Ionic Minerals - https://iherb.co/Xu1fNcF

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


WARNING DO NOT DRINK ALKALINE WATER WHEN TAKING TURPENTINE!


People who discover Turpentine do not always find that it gives them the full benefits that it is well known for giving people such as its anti candida and anti parasitic effects.


One big reason for this can be due to alkaline water, so I have made this video to warn people about drinking alkaline water when taking 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine internally for healing.


I highly recommend you watch this video if you are someone who is taking Turpentine or if you are someone who wants to start taking it and you are also a person who is drinking alkaline water, because this video will make you aware of why you should not take turpentine whilst drinking alkaline water.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugarturpentine alkaline waterdo not drink alkaline water when taking turpentinealkaline water stops turpentine workingturpentine not working

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket