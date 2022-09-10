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WARNING Do Not Drink ALKALINE WATER When Taking TURPENTINE!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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112 views • September 10, 2022

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WARNING DO NOT DRINK ALKALINE WATER WHEN TAKING TURPENTINE!


People who discover Turpentine do not always find that it gives them the full benefits that it is well known for giving people such as its anti candida and anti parasitic effects.


One big reason for this can be due to alkaline water, so I have made this video to warn people about drinking alkaline water when taking 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine internally for healing.


I highly recommend you watch this video if you are someone who is taking Turpentine or if you are someone who wants to start taking it and you are also a person who is drinking alkaline water, because this video will make you aware of why you should not take turpentine whilst drinking alkaline water.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan


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