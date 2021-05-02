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May 1st Montreal Covid-19 Restrictions Protest Rally Radio Canada Journalist Caught Putting On Mask
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21 views • May 02, 2021
May 1st Montreal Covid-19 Restrictions Protest Rally Radio Canada Journalist Caught Putting On Mask
Nesreen Vlogs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kc70scUa8SM
Correction: Credit goes to Guillaum E-Roy - Citoyen Journaliste
and the lady caught is Radio Canada journalist Marie-Michelle Lauzon
Nesreen Vlogs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kc70scUa8SM
Correction: Credit goes to Guillaum E-Roy - Citoyen Journaliste
and the lady caught is Radio Canada journalist Marie-Michelle Lauzon
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