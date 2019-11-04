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Spygate Alert: Trump, Barr & Durham All Know The Truth! Julian Assange Holds The Key - 1670-9A
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128 views • November 04, 2019
To understand the risk that Julian Assange represented to CIA interests, it is important to understand just how extensive the operations of the CIA were in 2016. It doesn’t take a deep researcher to see the aligned Deep State motive to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report was dependent on Russia cybercrimes, and that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story which Julian Assange disputes. The CIA holds a massive conflict of self-interest in upholding the Russian hacking claim. The FBI holds a massive interest in maintaining that claim. All of those foreign countries whose intelligence apparatus participated with Brennan and Strzok also have a vested self-interest in maintaining that Russia hacking and interference narrative. Julian Assange is the only person with direct knowledge of how Wikileaks gained custody of the DNC emails; and Assange has claimed he has evidence it was not from a hack. This Russian “hacking” claim is ultimately so important to the CIA, FBI, DOJ, ODNI and U.K intelligence apparatus…. Well, right there is the obvious motive to shut Assange down as soon intelligence officials knew the Mueller report was going to be public.

E-Militia Article: Spygate Alert: Trump, Barr & Durham All Know The Truth! Julian Assange Holds The Key http://ow.ly/I40R30pPxsA

B4IN Article: Spygate Alert: Trump, Barr & Durham All Know The Truth! Julian Assange Holds The Key | Politics http://ow.ly/z1PJ30pPxM7

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