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The War against Forced Vaccinations is Underway
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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272 views • November 17, 2020
Del Bigtree, globally recognized Enemy Number One of the vaccine industry, takes the stage at Red Pill Expo 2020 at Jekyll Island and lays it on the line. He says that, because the public is rapidly waking up to the horrible health hazards of vaccines, the vaccine Czars have been forced to move ahead with their plans too quickly. They have started public trials of a new vaccine that likely will cause so much injury and death that, if the media honestly reports the facts, it could bring the entire forced vaccine agenda to an end. 2020 Oct 11 – Source: Red Pill University

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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vaccinesdel bigtreeforced vaccinationsred pill expocovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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