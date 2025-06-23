People will say it's AI.

Need anything bombed? Israel clears Iran’s skies for US

The Israeli Air Force degraded multiple Iranian air defenses just 48 hours before the US strike on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, Axios reports, citing three US officials.

👉After Netanyahu reportedly asked Trump how Israel can help, the US president responded by requesting airstrikes in southern Iran to clear a path for incoming B-2 stealth bombers.

👉America even provided Israel with a list of air defense systems it wanted eliminated ahead of the strike.

Zelensky Backs U.S. Strikes on Iran, Praises Trump

Zelensky expressed support for recent U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, calling Iran a “regime that helped Putin.” He blamed Iran for supplying Russia with "Shahed" drones.

He also condemned nuclear proliferation and praised “President Trump’s determination.”

Japan and South Korea Back Away from NATO Summit Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to withdraw from attending the upcoming NATO summit, according to Kyodo News. While no official reason has been given, NHK reports the decision stems from the recent U.S. strike on Iran and uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump’s participation.

This follows an earlier announcement by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who also declined to attend.

Instead of Kishida, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwai is expected to represent Tokyo at the event in The Hague.