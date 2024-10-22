Timeline to the End

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People are increasingly coming to realize that what the bible said about the end of time was true, yet the enemy has created countless narratives and false signs and wonders, false flags and distractions to confuse and deceive. Today you will learn the truth about what to expect and what to watch for, based on bible prophecy and history, from now until the return of Christ.
00:00 - Introduction
06:10 - Scriptural Warnings & Commentary
18:44 - Jesuit Hollywood
28:14 - Jim Carrey
33:44 - Jordan Peterson
52:10 - JP Sears
58:28 - Joe Rogan
1:00:33 - Candace Owens & Andrew Tate
1:09:00 - Shia LaBeouf
1:23:38 - Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
1:26:09 - Martin Scorsese
1:33:03 - Faith Influencers
1:41:00 - The Hallow Ap
1:51:02 - Films & Film Companies
2:02:52 - False Signs & Wonders
2:027:23 - Final Thoughts