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The Official Jim Seekamp Smoothie
From March 15, 2026
This is the smoothie I make every single morning. Some days I don't even have anything else to eat all day, since this has more nutrition than you need for a day.
Side note: I add supplements to the smoothie after the first blend by breaking open the capsules and emptying the contents into the smoothie: magnesium, zinc, Vitamin D3, ginger, and turmeric (not shown)