Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Lady: Pray for Rulers who want their People to Disappear, Serious torments are approaching!
channel image
High Hopes
3017 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
83 views
Published 20 hours ago

Servants of Christ


Jan 20, 2024


A message from our Lady to Luz de Maria


*Prayer intentions*

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...


*Prayer sessions*

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#ourlady #virginmary #jesuschrist #unitedstates #america #blackout #war #winter #apparition


Our Lady: Pray for Rulers who want their People to Disappear, Serious torments are approaching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CutvHdEIpyc

Keywords
christiancatholicrulersluz de mariaprayvirgin maryvisionaryapproachingour ladysufferingsservants of christpeople to disappearserious torments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket