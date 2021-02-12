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Drawing A Cat's Eye With Graphite Pencil
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12 views • February 12, 2021
Drawing a cat's eye with graphite pencil. Speed time-lapse video.
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Derwent 2301946 Academy Graphite Sketching Pencils, Tin Box, 6B-5H Degree, High Quality, Set of 12: https://amzn.to/36TuXzi
Pro-Art Strathmore Bristol Smooth Paper Pad 11 x 14-inch, 20 Sheets: https://amzn.to/3rA5anG
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Moonblade YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5MFA1ggIq-q7Uz6u7-Nkg
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
If you enjoyed this video please, like & share.
Derwent 2301946 Academy Graphite Sketching Pencils, Tin Box, 6B-5H Degree, High Quality, Set of 12: https://amzn.to/36TuXzi
Pro-Art Strathmore Bristol Smooth Paper Pad 11 x 14-inch, 20 Sheets: https://amzn.to/3rA5anG
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Moonblade YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5MFA1ggIq-q7Uz6u7-Nkg
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
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