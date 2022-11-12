Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Old Testament about the End Time - Isaiah 14 discussed from a New Revelation view
31 views
channel image
The New Revelation
Published 16 days ago |

A discussion on the topic of understanding the Old Testaments prophecies, based on the hints given in the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer about the spiritual language of the correspondence in which the prophecies have been given to the old Jewish prophets and is also used in the parables of the Lord and the Revelation of John. The given example is Isaiah 14. (with Simona Panaitescu and Ross Lawson)Ref:

- New King James Bible

- The New Revelation of Jesus Christ www.the-new-revelation.weebly.com

Keywords
bibleprophecysecond comingend timeapokalypsenew revelationlorber

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket