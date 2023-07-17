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New World Order and Christaphobia – Why Christianity Is A Real Threat – Commentary
Faith and Culture Show
Faith and Culture Show
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32 views • July 17, 2023

Episode 69Why are Christians targeted all over the world? Why is it that the leadership in America and the shadow government in the U.S .on getting rid of any vestiges of Judeo-Christian values? Why is the Bible such a threat to the New World Order? Join me as I contemplate these questions and more.
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