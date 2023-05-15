Interview with Tommy Dimsdale of Palmetto Gun Rights on the 2ATour.com

Tommy Dimsdale of Palmetto Gun Rights took some time out to talk us through the current benefits and consequences of H3594/S109 Constitutional Carry that is currently waiting to be taken up for debate. However, the clock has run out this session in the SC Legislature.



"Palmetto Gun Rights is organized as a 501(c)(4) non-profit, non-partisan grassroots citizen organization made up of gun owners and lovers of liberty. We do not endorse, support, or oppose any candidate for political office. We do not call for the election or defeat of any candidate for political office. Instead, Palmetto Gun Rights seeks to inform gun owners, voters, and liberty activists in South Carolina on their candidate’s positions on firearms issues. The goal is to hold politicians accountable and achieve maximum liberty for an individual to defend himself, his family, and his property without having to ask government for permission to do so. By signing petitions, postcards, letters, sending emails, faxes, making phone calls, personally visiting your state legislators, and contributing, together we can take back our individual liberty to defend ourselves from the government licensing system that exists today. We invite all of South Carolina, and anyone else, who believes in freedom, liberty, and private property to join Palmetto Gun Rights." - PalmettoGunRights.org

