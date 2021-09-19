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919 21 Maricopa heats up GA gets wake up call and world REVOLTS against TYRANNY PRAY
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233 views • September 19, 2021
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
125 staff leave hospital
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/53131
Southern Border invasion
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/53113
FDA meeting exposing dangers of vax
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/53110
French hospital staff burn diplomas
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/53103
Marines help motorist
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/53100
Undercover busted
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/53095
S. Carolina man shares his hospital experience
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/53265
Full 27 minutes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYf2mTn1PWuy/
DC was filled with cops
https://t.me/SokratesXVII/5761
Nikki Minaj
https://t.me/SokratesXVII/5734
FL rising up
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3147
Military vet lost 3 friends
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3130
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
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*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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