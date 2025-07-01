Juan O Savin Exposes the Hidden Truth - Trump's Battle Against Globalist Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-trumps-global-strategy-spiritual-warfare-and-economic-shifts/
Juan O Savin pulls back the curtain on the unseen war raging behind Trump’s presidency—from deep state sabotage to the Luciferian cabal’s grip on power. Key revelations include:
The Elite’s Endgame: How globalists hijacked elections worldwide—and why Trump’s mission to restore honest voting threatens their entire system.
Money as a Weapon: Trump’s strategic cutoff of funding to choke the deep state’s "mother’s milk of politics."
Zelensky’s Betrayal: The shocking truth behind Ukraine’s refusal to ceasefire—and who really profits from endless war.
Masonic Occultism: The Luciferian symbolism embedded in Washington D.C. and how it ties to spiritual warfare.
Blood Energy & Parasitic Elites: Why chaos and death feed the dark forces—and Trump’s plan to starve them out.
This isn’t just politics—it’s a battle for humanity’s soul. Share this NOW before it’s silenced.
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes
Follow JMC Here