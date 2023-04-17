Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Walking on Water. WordNWorship! Apr 14, 2023
12 views
channel image
Blessed To Teach
Published 20 hours ago |

Walking on Water. WordNWorship!


Backstage is Now Free for New Members!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.

Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:
http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/

Written Prayer Request Wall
https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/

Are you being blessed by Blessed2Teach?
https://blessed2teach.com/donations
B2T Ministries appreciates you.

B2T Ministries CCLI Account: #5480954
Copyright License: 21776606
Streaming Plus License: 21776613

#TruthNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket