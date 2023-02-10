JAGD PANTHER UP-CLOSE IN WAR THUNDER

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Lets take a closer look at an all time favorite, This is one of the best tanks ever hands down, and in game it can be a real winner in fair matches. Fast and first with an 88 is always a good thing! Sorry the end of the combat got cut off!! Ran out of hard drive! LOL This stuff happens...