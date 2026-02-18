BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bethel's Predatory Pastors Problem | Sarah's Story About Ben Armstrong | Bad Pastors Series
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1457 followers
23 views • 3 days ago

Maybe you have never heard the name Bethel, but you undoubtedly have heard this ministry's songs on Christian radio and probably sung many in church. Bethel Ministries has become the forerunner of the modern charismatic movement, teaching people how to hear from God and use Spiritual gifts. These are good things; however, what happens when the prophets are really predators masquerading as men of God to prey on the people for money or inappropriate relationships? Many revelations have come out surrounding Bethel leadership, who covered up for false prophets and predators within their own ranks. One of those men is Ben Armstrong. Saray, an alleged victim of clergy grooming and abuse, has come forward to tell her story of how she was manipulated and used, and then made the scapegoat of what appears to be a calculated criminal. Tonight, we will discuss the recent revelations discovered on the Wake Up and Win podcast as a former intern of Ben, Sarah, tells her tragic story. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/bethels-predatory-pastors-problem/

Keywords
sarahbethel churchben armstrongclergy abusebethel music
