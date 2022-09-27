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X22 SPOTLIGHT with Gen. Michael Flynn & Clay Clark
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102 views • September 27, 2022

Flynn/Clark - [WEF] CBDC Agenda Is Failing, The American People Are Now Saying Not On My Watch

Today’s Guest: General Flynn & Clay Clark

General Flynn websites:

https://generalflynn.com
https://linktr.ee/genflynn

Time To Free America

https://timetofreeamerica.com

With more than 33 years of service in the United States military and current Chairman of America’s Future, General Flynn’s military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and as the nation’s highest serving military intelligence officer. After retiring from the Army in 2014 and as a private citizen, General Flynn went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles, to include supporting veterans’ organizations around the country, something he continues to do today. General Flynn is a National Bestselling Author, holds three master’s degrees, and is recipient of numerous military, intelligence and law enforcement awards. The conversation begins with General Flynn discussing the economy, how the [CB]/[WEF] is now moving to bring us into the Great Reset and the [CBDC]. The people must understand what it is so they can stop the [WEF] agenda. The economy is falling apart and the people around the world are waking up and are now seeing the truth. It can not be hidden from the people, the [CB]/[WEF] do not have a cover story to hide their agenda.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
general michael flynnclay clarkx22 report spotlight
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